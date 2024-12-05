Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,287 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,072,000 after buying an additional 429,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 71.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after buying an additional 1,376,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,124,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 60,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 49.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 794,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 263,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 150.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 359,535 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ING

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.