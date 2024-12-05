Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,680 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bruker were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 120.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bruker by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bruker by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. Barclays decreased their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

