Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 42 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $332.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.01 and a one year high of $334.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.57 and its 200-day moving average is $282.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

