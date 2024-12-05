Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 18,085 Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,567,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $833,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 657.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $6,850,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $114,263,000.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,566.13. This represents a 85.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $3,573,878.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,904 shares in the company, valued at $197,247.28. The trade was a 94.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EWTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.12. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.