Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 222 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 33.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $315,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,589,523.20. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $958,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMWD opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.