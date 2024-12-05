Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 902 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after acquiring an additional 394,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,934 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.38.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $855,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,671.20. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $151,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,321.76. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $208.15 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.90 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

