Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 952 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Loews were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,437.98. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $6,237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,089,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,377,539.32. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,146 shares of company stock worth $10,499,507 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Report on Loews

Loews Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of L opened at $85.84 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.