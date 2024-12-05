Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Comerica Bank raised its stake in United Airlines by 8.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in United Airlines by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 34,910 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,744. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

