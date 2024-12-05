Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in RXO were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 1,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 97,094 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 1,459.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,628,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,650 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 189,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RXO opened at $29.30 on Thursday. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.19 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RXO

About RXO

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.