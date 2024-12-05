Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $328,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 155.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 97.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.