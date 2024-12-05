Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGAL. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on GGAL

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.