Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $338,000 Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $42.16 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

