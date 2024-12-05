Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $361,000 Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $1,240,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 19.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 81,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLY opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.50%.

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,602.98. This trade represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

