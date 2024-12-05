Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $468,000 Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2,015.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 92,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,329,000 after buying an additional 855,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $2,886,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,556.80. The trade was a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $899,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,951.96. This trade represents a 15.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,869 shares of company stock worth $12,139,570. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.