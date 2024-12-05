Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 426,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 306,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $411.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.25 and a 200-day moving average of $346.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.29 and a fifty-two week high of $412.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

