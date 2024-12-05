Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 53.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chris Francis sold 208,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $2,854,788.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 19.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,425,883. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of WVE opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

