Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $471,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after buying an additional 171,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after buying an additional 47,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after buying an additional 87,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after buying an additional 61,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 541,373 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $65.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

