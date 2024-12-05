Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 163 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $78,766,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400,304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $24,060,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 100,431.5% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 162,699 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 311,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 128,181 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

