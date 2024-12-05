Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,638 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,793 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $314,254,000 after acquiring an additional 666,214 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546,530 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $242,491,000 after purchasing an additional 461,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 33.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $227,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,055 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 221.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $199,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,471,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $124,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

