Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,878 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 84.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

PG&E Increases Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

