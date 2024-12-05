Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 680 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hess were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $143.97 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hess’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $18,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,894 shares in the company, valued at $32,047,849.52. This represents a 36.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. This represents a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,370 shares of company stock worth $45,856,309. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

