Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,782,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,766,000 after purchasing an additional 635,064 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP raised its stake in shares of nCino by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 3,721,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,271 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,653,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,349 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,065,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,261,000 after purchasing an additional 736,627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,452,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,452 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Stock Up 2.4 %

NCNO stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $136,169.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,064.60. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,043,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,874,337.47. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock worth $117,599,204. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

