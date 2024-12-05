Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,601 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

