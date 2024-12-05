Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 171 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,168,016.18. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,179,820.90. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,660 shares of company stock valued at $62,233,829. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Axon Enterprise Price Performance
AXON stock opened at $687.39 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.02 and a 12 month high of $689.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 176.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
