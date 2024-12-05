Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 19,188 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,188 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,185.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.