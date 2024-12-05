Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,982 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYCR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYCR stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

