Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 368 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,909,000 after acquiring an additional 152,914 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,538,000 after acquiring an additional 213,559 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,371,000 after acquiring an additional 318,784 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,417,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,144,000 after acquiring an additional 157,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $94.42.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

