Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 45,157 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,157 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 202,862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,416,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 929,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,703,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 627,592 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 186,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,518,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 402,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

