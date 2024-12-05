Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 737 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $255.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.39 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.52.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,731. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,829 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

