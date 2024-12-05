Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $419,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,987.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 316.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $273,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $222.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.96. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.72 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

