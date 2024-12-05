Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 80,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,741,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 725,257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $951,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.17 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,975 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $78,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,119 shares in the company, valued at $533,153.50. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

