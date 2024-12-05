Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stake Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.4% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. This represents a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Grand Vacations



Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

