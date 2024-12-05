Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $192.92 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.29 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

