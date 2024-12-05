Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,840 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of Huntsman worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,657,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,599,000 after buying an additional 97,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,891,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 243,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Huntsman by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,415,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 811,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 383.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:HUN opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.93%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

