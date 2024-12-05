iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,967 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $113,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $102.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

