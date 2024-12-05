Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Holdings Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,087.60. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

