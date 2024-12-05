KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 2,427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KB opened at $67.28 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.