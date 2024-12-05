KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115,807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of KB Home worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

KB Home Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

