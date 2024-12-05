Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 364.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 155,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 121,853 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 22.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,045,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KRC stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 129.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $729,900. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

