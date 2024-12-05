Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $86,883,000. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.