Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 61.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 104,268 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 388,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This trade represents a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

Featured Stories

