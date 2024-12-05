LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 11.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,019 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in LKQ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 12,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 286,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 27,310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

