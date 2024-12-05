Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $342.27 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.84.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

