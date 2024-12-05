ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 161.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 5,109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 149.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 12,496.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,281,000 after buying an additional 894,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.6 %

MAN stock opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.545 per share. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MAN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. The trade was a 12.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.