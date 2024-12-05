Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Medpace worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Medpace by 175.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Medpace by 59.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.56.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $346.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.02 and a 12 month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

