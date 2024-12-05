MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,903 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 1,773.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 760,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 582,247 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

