MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 489 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 24.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.2% in the third quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

