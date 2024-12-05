MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,524,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,512,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $130.90 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

