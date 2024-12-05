MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $1,420,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at $35,677,950.89. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $198.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $203.49.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

