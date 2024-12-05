MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.9% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.